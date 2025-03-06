Meet Faryal Waqar: Cricket fan who went viral after Pakistan's loss to India

Dubai-based educationist of Pakistani origin and cricket fan Faryal Waqar can be seen with a friend before the Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and India, outside the Dubai International Stadium on February 23, 2025. — Reporter

LONDON/DUBAI: The Pakistan cricket team's crushing defeat to India in the do-or-die Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai left millions of fans heartbroken.

Amid the sea of disappointed supporters, one Pakistani fan went viral for her emotional response to the loss.

Faryal Waqar, a Dubai-based educationist of Pakistani origin, who teaches and counsels students at a UAE-based American university. Her emotional video, recorded outside the stadium by Geo News, struck a chord with fans worldwide, capturing the raw emotions of a dedicated cricket lover.

"Pakistan is going home after losing it all. We're obviously really sad about it," Faryal told Geo News.

When asked how she felt about the defeat, Faryal replied: "I'm speechless. There's nothing positive to take from this tournament. I am extremely disappointed. At this rate, we could lose to Bangladesh too."

The video quickly gained traction, going viral across social media platforms. It wasn't just Faryal's passionate words that caught the attention of netizens, but her striking resemblance to several Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Preity Zinta, or all of them combined.

People couldn't stop debating which celebrity she resembled most, and the comparisons continued to flood over her videos.

Accompanied by Talha Malik, an Emirati aspiring cricket player and passionate cricket enthusiast, who had his face painted with both Indian and Pakistani flags, was also seen to receive high praise and commendation for his sportsmanship spirit.

As an Emirati, Talha would also like to inspire and encourage more UAE nationals to embrace and participate in this beautiful sport. Talha hopes to one day represent the UAE cricket team, and his support for both sides reflected his dedication to the game and his belief in the spirit of friendship and unity in sport.

Together, they stood out not only for their emotional reactions but also for the message of harmony they symbolised.

Faryal's video has been viewed by millions across various platforms, garnering the attention of several Indian TV channels as interview requests flooded in, largely focusing on her love for the sport and celebrity resemblances.

"It feels surreal. I've been creating TikTok videos for the last couple of years, but what's happened in the past few days has been incredibly overwhelming, in the best way possible," she said as she opened up about the whirlwind of attention she has received in the past few days.

"My phone has been blowing up non-stop, and I had to put my notifications on silent. The love pouring in from India has been incredible. I never imagined that the video would go viral. I was just an emotional cricket fan who had come out of a bad game."

The educationist said: "It's been a crazy experience. I didn't expect this, but it's been overwhelmingly positive. I've always enjoyed making videos for fun on platforms such as Tiktok, but what has happened in the last couple of days has been on a whole other scale.

"I appreciate the love, but I think there's more to me than just how I look. All the stars I'm being compared to are stunning, and although I may not see the resemblence, I am grateful for being compared to such beautiful women."

However, there is more to her story than what you may know.

Faryal's parents are originally from Pakistan, but she was born in Saudi Arabia and has been living in Dubai since a young age.

A passionate cricket fan, she admires both Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and India's Virat Kohli, who she names as a few of her favourite players from the current teams.

Growing up, however, her all-time favorite player was Shahid Afridi whose fearless approach to the game and exciting playing style made him a joy to watch.

For Faryal, watching cricket has always been a big part of her family life, as the sport brought them together and sparked endless conversations and excitement.

With a strong academic background, Faryal holds both undergraduate and graduate degrees from RIT Dubai University, an American university in UAE, further establishing herself as a dedicated educationist in the higher education sector.

Faryal's presence wasn't limited to the match between Pakistan and India.

At the New Zealand vs India match in Dubai, Faryal once again drew attention, this time with both Indian and Pakistani flags painted on her cheeks as a symbol of friendship and peace.

Her message was loud and clear: cricket is a game that brings people together, regardless of which team you support.

Faryal's videos from that match, which highlighted the beauty of sportsmanship, were widely shared in India, sparking conversations around unity and peaceful co-existence despite fierce competition.

Although Faryal is a passionate supporter of the Pakistani cricket team, she believes in spreading love and uplifting one another rather than bringing each other down.

"In the end, we're all here to enjoy the game. Let's focus on friendship, peace, and respect for one another," she said.

Faryal may have gone viral for her emotional reaction and Bollywood lookalike status, but behind the viral video is a passionate cricket fan who values unity and love for the sport above all.

Whether it's her heartfelt comments about Pakistan's performance or her message of peace and sportsmanship during the New Zealand and India clash, Faryal has certainly made a lasting impact on the cricket-loving world.