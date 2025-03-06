Kris Jenner's feelings revealed about Khloé Kardashian's therapy decision

Kris Jenner is reportedly unhappy with daughter Khloé Kardashian's decision to start therapy, a reaction Khloé believes is influenced by her sister Kourtney Kardashian's past experiences in counseling.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on March 6, Khloé revealed to Kourtney that their mother was “not happy” about her decision to seek therapy.

In regards to this, Khloé told Kourtney while making vision boards for her upcoming milestone birthday, “Mom is not happy."

Moreover, Kourtney responded as, “Why? If only she would go."

In a confessional, Kourtney speculated that Kris may be concerned about the impact therapy could have on her relationship with Khloé, referencing how their dynamic shifted after Kourtney herself began therapy.

According to People, Kourtney shared, “Maybe my mom saw the reaction that I had with her about therapy and maybe she's like, ‘Not the other two! Kourtney is just coming around the corner being nice to me again.’”

Additionally, Khloé, who has received encouragement from sister Kim Kardashian and longtime friend Malika Haqq to seek therapy, suggested that Kris’s reluctance stems from past family dynamics.

As per the publication, she recalled feeling "parentified" from a young age, often stepping in to care for her younger half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

It is worth mentioning that Khloe explained, “My therapist sort of told me one of the reasons why I want to take care of other people so badly is because I got attention and recognition when I was doing adult-like things, like taking care of my sisters, dropping them off at school."

Despite initially resisting therapy, Khloé admitted in her confessional that she had missed sessions for three weeks but felt pressured to return.