Buckingham Palace hosts TV show featuring Queen Camilla

The Buckingham Palace is hosting the special "BBC 500 Words" episode of The One Show today, Thursday March 6th.

The show would be telecast on BBC One at 7pm.

"Hardback or paperback? Read in the morning or at night?" were the questions Queen Camilla and "Some famous faces" answered about their preferences when it comes to reading in clip that was shared on social media before the show went on air.

Earlier, the royal family shared a clip of the queen hosting finalists and their families, alongside some special celebrity guests, for the Grand Final of BBC500Words.

According to The Royal Family's Instagram stories, "The Royal Librarians selected some special stories from the Windsor Castle Library to display at the BBC500Words Grand Final Reception"

A picture of Queen Victoria's personal copy of Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens was also posted to an Instagram story.

According to the caption that accompanied the story, "She read the book at just 19 years old, noting in her journal on 8th January 1989: "I think Oliver Twist is excessively interesting and beautifully and cleverly written."








