Meghan Markle strives for 'storybook like domesticity' with new show

Meghan Markle wants to put a carefully crafted image of herself with new show

March 07, 2025

Meghan Markle is catering to her carefully crafted image on Netflix.

The Duchess of Sussex, is showcasing an aspirational lifestyle as she loves up to a picture perfect image of herself.

PR expert Renae Smith told the Express: "From a PR and brand perspective, the show is exactly what I expected: glossy, polished, and completely in line with Meghan’s carefully curated image.

"It leans heavily into her aspirational lifestyle branding - it’s warm, wholesome, completely over-acted (the smiles… they never end) and steeped in an almost storybook-like domesticity."

Ms Smith then admitted the show does not look authentic: "I guess I have a unique standpoint on this, having written my own TV show (aired in Asia/Australia), which I also co-hosted.

"What ended up on screen was nowhere near what I had envisioned. Meghan, on the other hand, seems to be exactly what we expect she is. There’s no real disparity between her social media and her show."

