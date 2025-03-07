 
King Charles to release ‘music room' to mark Commonwealth Day

King Charles’ personal music taste has inspired a new music venture

Web Desk
March 07, 2025

King Charles is all set to mark Commonwealth Day with a special mix.

Hai Majesty has organised his own ‘music room’ from the Buckingham Palace in collaboration with Apple, to share sound bites from around the world.

"The King’s Music Room" includes artists like Kylie Minogue and reggae great Bob Marley

In an opening broadcast, King Charles says, “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places.”

“But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration," he adds. "In other words, it brings us joy.”

Meanwhile, a representative from Apple reveals that “King Charles’ personal taste and is shaped by his “extraordinary experiences from around the world.”

