Daddy Yankee sues ex-wife, her sister after nearly 30 years marriage

Daddy Yankee is taking his ex-wife Mireddys González to court again after their December divorce.

The Puerto Rican rapper, 49, filed a lawsuit against his ex Mireddys and her sister Ayeicha on Tuesday, alleging breach of contract, financial mismanagement, breach of fiduciary duties, defamation, and more, Billboard and Los Angeles Times reported.

The Gasolina rapper's suit comes after his December divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage to Mireddys.

The lawsuit alleges that the sisters obtained $100 million from the corporate bank accounts of two of the musicians’s businesses: El Cartel Records, which he founded in 1997, and Los Cangris Inc.

Per Billboard, Gonzalez previously served as CEO, and her sister as secretary/treasurer.

In the court documents, Yankee's legal team has claimed that the money was the sisters’ attempt to liquidate assets before a court order forced them to hand it over, the Times reported.

When Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, assumed the role of president of his companies again, he discovered “administrative and fiscal irregularities,” per the suit.

The music star noted deleted emails and uncashed checks for royalty payments that had expired before Gonzalez and Castellanos ever deposited them.

“[T]hey did not give an accurate account of their actions, disregarded formalities and requirements of corporate legislation, made financially irresponsible decisions, negligently managed accounting and wrongfully alienated Mr. Ayala Rodríguez from decision-making.”

Yankee also filed a motion against González in December, claiming she withdrew an unauthorised $80 million from the bank account of El Cartel Records, Billboard reported.

The exes share a daughter Jesaaelys, 28, and a son Jeremy, 26.