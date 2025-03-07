 
Geo News

Daddy Yankee sues ex-wife, her sister after nearly 30 years marriage

Daddy Yankee files $250 million lawsuit against his ex-wife and her sister

By
Web Desk
|

March 07, 2025

Daddy Yankee sues ex-wife, her sister after nearly 30 years marriage
Daddy Yankee sues ex-wife, her sister after nearly 30 years marriage

Daddy Yankee is taking his ex-wife Mireddys González to court again after their December divorce.

The Puerto Rican rapper, 49, filed a lawsuit against his ex Mireddys and her sister Ayeicha on Tuesday, alleging breach of contract, financial mismanagement, breach of fiduciary duties, defamation, and more, Billboard and Los Angeles Times reported.

The Gasolina rapper's suit comes after his December divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage to Mireddys.

The lawsuit alleges that the sisters obtained $100 million from the corporate bank accounts of two of the musicians’s businesses: El Cartel Records, which he founded in 1997, and Los Cangris Inc.

Per Billboard, Gonzalez previously served as CEO, and her sister as secretary/treasurer.

In the court documents, Yankee's legal team has claimed that the money was the sisters’ attempt to liquidate assets before a court order forced them to hand it over, the Times reported.

When Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, assumed the role of president of his companies again, he discovered “administrative and fiscal irregularities,” per the suit.

The music star noted deleted emails and uncashed checks for royalty payments that had expired before Gonzalez and Castellanos ever deposited them.

“[T]hey did not give an accurate account of their actions, disregarded formalities and requirements of corporate legislation, made financially irresponsible decisions, negligently managed accounting and wrongfully alienated Mr. Ayala Rodríguez from decision-making.”

Yankee also filed a motion against González in December, claiming she withdrew an unauthorised $80 million from the bank account of El Cartel Records, Billboard reported.

The exes share a daughter Jesaaelys, 28, and a son Jeremy, 26.

Twiggy goes unfiltered on documentary about her after watching first time
Twiggy goes unfiltered on documentary about her after watching first time
Kate Hudson hints at having more kids: ‘Can't imagine being done'
Kate Hudson hints at having more kids: ‘Can't imagine being done'
Lady Gaga fails to recall a moment with Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga fails to recall a moment with Ariana Grande
Timeline of Gene Hackman and wife's mummification comes to light
Timeline of Gene Hackman and wife's mummification comes to light
Khloe Kardashian denies surgery rumors while flaunting birthday corset
Khloe Kardashian denies surgery rumors while flaunting birthday corset
Meghan Markle strives for ‘storybook like domesticity' with new show video
Meghan Markle strives for ‘storybook like domesticity' with new show
Meghan Markle fixation on ‘having a castle' laid bare video
Meghan Markle fixation on ‘having a castle' laid bare
Pregnant Kylie Kelce reveals Jason's 'ridiculous' advice for first time dads
Pregnant Kylie Kelce reveals Jason's 'ridiculous' advice for first time dads