King Charles makes big announcement from Buckingham Palace after Meghan's show

Meghan Markle, the daughter-in-law of King Charles, dropped her show on Netflix on March 4

March 07, 2025

King Charles has made a big announcement with a video recorded at Buckingham Palace days after Meghan Markle’s Netflix show was released.

Taking to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter handle, the palace shared a trailer of King Charles upcoming music show, saying, “Released via @AppleMusic on Monday 10th March, ‘The King’s Music Room’ will be available around the world for listeners to enjoy.”

The post further reads, bringing together much-loved artists from across the Commonwealth, the King has shared a selection of songs which have brought him joy in ‘The King’s Music Room’ to mark Commonwealth Day 2025.

It further says, “Recorded at Buckingham Palace, His Majesty provides anecdotes of his personal experiences when explaining why each song was chosen.”

King Charles announcement comes days after Meghan’s eight-episode lifestyle show ‘With Love, Meghan’, debuted on Netflix on March 4.

Meghan invites friends and famous guests to a California estate to share cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Meghan Markle was joined by a variety of guests on her Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan,' including Abigail Spencer and Mindy Kaling.

