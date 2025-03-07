Christina Ricci reveals the one role she would never play

Christina Ricci, who got fame at age 10 for her role as Wednesday Addams in 1999 film The Addams Family, has revealed one role that she would never play.

In an interview with Variety, the Yellowjackets actress candidly discussed her distinct preference in selecting roles.

Mentioning her favourite role, she said, “I’ve always said that I wanna play a mute [laughs]. If you don’t have to talk on camera, that’s my favorite thing.”

However, Ricci shared why she did not play the role of Morticia Addams, the mother of the titular in the series 2021 series Wednesday, “I don’t really ever wanna play a mother on camera.”

“I guess maybe the way I feel about motherhood is to me so personal and precious, and I don’t ever wanna exploit it, if that sounds right,” the Hollywood actress added.

“I think it’s easier to use emotions that you’re having way after the fact, and right now being a mom and being in it and having so many feelings about it, I feel like it would be too much to actually do anything.”

Christina Ricci is a mother to a daughter Cleo, whom she welcomed in December 2021 with Mark Hampton.

Before concluding, the 45-year-old actress shared, “You know, like I’ve read scripts about moms and sick kids. For me, it’s just like too raw.”