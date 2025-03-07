Prince William makes emotional confession after secret meeting with Harry

Prince William opened up about the deeply emotional experience during his recent Royal visit amid reports of his secret meeting with Prince Harry.

According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex travelled to Mustique following his visit to Canada for the Invictus Games upon Kate Middleton’s insistence.

An insider told Closer Magazine that Kate told Harry that it would be a "good opportunity" for him to see her and Prince William privately away from the "prying eyes every time he is in the UK."

However, upon his arrival, William appeared "frosty" with the insider noting that “it was clear that William wasn't interested and was incredibly guarded amid his lack of trust for his brother.”

Now, during his visit to Mental Health Innovations, the Prince of Wales recalled an emotional incident when he volunteered at a crisis helpline.

William shared his experience working with Shout 85258, a text-based helpline launched by his Royal Foundation in 2020.

Reflecting on his time helping young people during the COVID-19 pandemic, he admitted that some conversations stayed with him, making him question if he had done enough.

"I did volunteering for a bit back over Covid, and some of those conversations lived with me for quite a long time afterwards,” William said.

"You always say to yourself, 'did I give enough, did I do enough, did I find the right answer?'"

He went on to emphasise on the importance of accessible resources, saying, "The resource thing is really important because when you're in a mental health crisis the last thing you want to do is read more stuff."

"The first one was quite terrifying."