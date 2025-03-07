King Charles could become 'grandfather to the world' amid global tensions

King Charles could play a role in easing international tensions.

As the tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rise, Charles' recent meetings with world leaders have sparked discussion, according to MailOnline.

In the latest episode of Palace Confidential, Rebecca English said, "They say a picture paints a thousand words and it certainly did with that," referring to Charles' meeting with Ukranian President.

Rebecca added, "the King made very clear that he supports Canada in its efforts to resist being made the 51st state of the United States of America."

However, Richard Eden noted that King Charles is in a "tricky" position, adding, "I think he has to be careful."

"To be honest, I'm not sure that Queen Elizabeth would have allowed herself to be drawn in as much as he has," Richard added.

Rebecca also added, "The King is a linchpin in this relationship between Britain and the US."

Additionally, the host Jo Elvin suggested he may become "something of a grandfather to the world" if he helps defuse global tensions to which Richard responded, "I'm sure he would love that title but it is very awkward, fast-moving situation."

Jo added, "If it plays well, it could be quite a significant part of his legacy."

"But I would just say he needs to be pretty careful on that front," Richard replied.