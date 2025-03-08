World marks International Women's Day with focus on rights, empowerment

Filipino women exchange flowers during a protest on International Women's Day in Manila, Philippines. — Reuters/File

From sports and politics to arts, medicine, education, and technology, women continue to break barriers and excel in every domain.

Be it historic movements or revolutionary struggles, the role of women has remained indispensable. Whether in political activism, battlefields, or humanitarian services, women have played a vital role in shaping history.

To raise awareness about women’s rights, gender equality, and empowerment, International Women’s Day is being observed globally today (March 8).

This year’s theme, 'Accelerate Action', reaffirms the commitment to advancing women’s rights, ensuring equality, and fostering empowerment.

Marking the occasion, Google has also paid tribute to women worldwide, recognising their contributions across various sectors and celebrating their achievements.

Events, discussions, and awareness campaigns are being held globally to highlight the challenges women face and the progress made in securing their rights.

Since 1975, the UN has become the primary sponsor of the annual event and has encouraged countries around the world to embrace it.

This screenshot shows Google's doodle for International Women's Day 2025. — Screenshot/Google

According to Google, today's doodle honours the women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields and highlights how women have shaped these fields through breakthroughs and discoveries.

The artwork highlights "groundbreaking contributions by women who revolutionised space exploration, uncovered ancient discoveries, and pioneered lab research" that has fundamentally shaped the understanding of physics, chemistry and biology, Google said.

"This Doodle celebrates International Women's Day. The United Nations first recognized this holiday in 1975 to highlight how important women's contributions have been all around the world," it added.

However, Google's message also revealed that women still represent only 29% of the global STEM workforce.

"Their work represents the ongoing progress towards gender equality, yet STEM remains one of the areas where significant gaps still persist," the tech giant added.