 
Geo News

World marks International Women's Day with focus on rights, empowerment

Google honours women as awareness events highlight gender equality and empowerment

By
Web Desk
|

March 08, 2025

Filipino women exchange flowers during a protest on International Womens Day in Manila, Philippines. — Reuters/File
Filipino women exchange flowers during a protest on International Women's Day in Manila, Philippines. — Reuters/File

From sports and politics to arts, medicine, education, and technology, women continue to break barriers and excel in every domain. 

Be it historic movements or revolutionary struggles, the role of women has remained indispensable. Whether in political activism, battlefields, or humanitarian services, women have played a vital role in shaping history.

To raise awareness about women’s rights, gender equality, and empowerment, International Women’s Day is being observed globally today (March 8).

This year’s theme, 'Accelerate Action', reaffirms the commitment to advancing women’s rights, ensuring equality, and fostering empowerment.

Marking the occasion, Google has also paid tribute to women worldwide, recognising their contributions across various sectors and celebrating their achievements.

Events, discussions, and awareness campaigns are being held globally to highlight the challenges women face and the progress made in securing their rights.

Since 1975, the UN has become the primary sponsor of the annual event and has encouraged countries around the world to embrace it.

This screenshot shows Googles doodle for International Womens Day 2025. — Screenshot/Google
This screenshot shows Google's doodle for International Women's Day 2025. — Screenshot/Google

According to Google, today's doodle honours the women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields and highlights how women have shaped these fields through breakthroughs and discoveries.

The artwork highlights "groundbreaking contributions by women who revolutionised space exploration, uncovered ancient discoveries, and pioneered lab research" that has fundamentally shaped the understanding of physics, chemistry and biology, Google said.

"This Doodle celebrates International Women's Day. The United Nations first recognized this holiday in 1975 to highlight how important women's contributions have been all around the world," it added.

However, Google's message also revealed that women still represent only 29% of the global STEM workforce.

"Their work represents the ongoing progress towards gender equality, yet STEM remains one of the areas where significant gaps still persist," the tech giant added.

US judge orders reinstatement of thousands of sacked workers
US judge orders reinstatement of thousands of sacked workers
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree treaty terms to end almost 40 years of conflict
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree treaty terms to end almost 40 years of conflict
Kremlin says there's 'nothing' for Russia in US ceasefire idea for Ukraine
Kremlin says there's 'nothing' for Russia in US ceasefire idea for Ukraine
China restaurant chain refunds thousands after diner urinates in hotpot
China restaurant chain refunds thousands after diner urinates in hotpot
Pair sues Japanese university over 'no married couples' rule
Pair sues Japanese university over 'no married couples' rule
UK govt, museums urged to stop display of ancestral remains, repatriate them
UK govt, museums urged to stop display of ancestral remains, repatriate them
Europe builds vast underwater tunnel that will reshape its road, rail links
Europe builds vast underwater tunnel that will reshape its road, rail links
Billionaires' bet on Trump backfires as market wipeout hits $209bn
Billionaires' bet on Trump backfires as market wipeout hits $209bn