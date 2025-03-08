Finn Wolfhard announces release date for solo album 'Happy Birthday'

Finn Wolfhard has finally announced the release date for his debut solo album, Happy Birthday.

The Stranger Things star’s highly anticipated album will be released on June 6 via AWAL.

"I ended up writing a lot of terrible stuff, but a few of those songs I was really proud of went to The Aubreys. I started realising a general theme in a lot of the other songs involving my identity, anxieties, nostalgia, childhood and loneliness,” Finn said about his upcoming album at the press conference on Friday.

“All of that was a part of a bigger puzzle. I knew I wanted to make a record, but I didn’t know with which songs,” the 22-year-old further said.

He continued, "Music for me has always been something that I can control. And while I’m really grateful for acting and for a long time, it really provided me that peace, it’s just a different thing now that I’m an adult and that it’s a career.”

“I still enjoy it a lot, but when I am by myself and get to play guitar and write a song, it’s a different kind of feeling I’m after,” added Finn.