Gypsy-Rose Blanchard advises Luigi Mangione over fan mails

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has a word of wisdom for Luigi Mangione, who is currently behind bars over the alleged murder of a healthcare CEO.

Mangione has amassed a massive following, with supporters rallying outside courtrooms, flooding him with letters, and even raising funds for his legal defense.

It's been reported that Mangione has even asked admirers to limit the number of photos they send.

Taking notice of that, Blanchard is warning Mangione to be cautious when responding to letters from fans being a former high-profile inmate herself.

"There's a lot of strange people out there," Blanchard, 31, told TMZ while passing through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Thursday. "You have to be able to read people, to figure out who’s real and who’s just in it for clout."

Blanchard, who met her current partner Ken Urker through prison correspondence, was then asked if she had advice for Mangione on finding new love during these times.

"Appreciate the support, ignore the critics, and focus on doing your time," she said with a laugh after turning down the idea.

One TikTok user Holli Lambirth shared a handwritten note allegedly from the 26-year-old former University of Pennsylvania student, which failed to convince her followers as they pointed out grammatical mistakes Mangione won't make, per The Mirror.

For those unversed, Mangione, a data engineer and Ivy League graduate, is accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4, 2024.