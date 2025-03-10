Molly-Mae Hague struggles with baby No 2 fears with Tommy Fury amid reunion buzz: Report

Molly-Mae Hague struggles with baby No 2 fears with Tommy Fury amid reunion buzz

Molly Mae Hague is reportedly "conflicted" over having another baby with her ex-fiancé Tommy Fury, amid speculation that the pair have reunited.

As per a report by Mirror, the reality TV star is "terrified" to consider having another kid after rekindled romance buzz with Furrry

"She’s feeling quite conflicted at the moment. She loves the idea of having a bigger family with Tommy, and he’s obviously from a big family and sees his brother’s [Tyson Fury's] life, but because they’ve been through a difficult time, it’s not easy for her to think about," a source told the outlet.

The insider went on to say, "They are definitely back together and they love each other very much, they’re both besotted by Bambi and they want a happy family unit. But things take time and Molly knows full well that some people thought their split was a publicity stunt, which it wasn’t – so she’s wary of what she shares and wants to take things slowly."

"She knows Tommy is a great father so that wouldn’t worry her, but having a baby is such a big decision so it’s totally understandable that she’s terrified," they added.

The former Love Island stars are parents to baby girl Bambi.

In a vlog back in February, Hague confessed that she is not ready to have another baby.

"If you take the relationship, and me and Tommy out of it for a second… Besides my relationship, I’m just not mentally, physically, emotionally ready to have another baby yet," she said in the video uploaded to her YouTube channel.