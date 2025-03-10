Love Squad's Charlotte Dawson unveils newborn baby girl's adorable name

Charlotte Dawson revealed her newborn baby daughter's sweet name on social media.

The former Big Brother personality took to her official Instagram account on Sunday to reveal her new born daughter's name with a sweet tribute to the baby girl.

Dawson shared that her third child, who was born on Saturday, March 8, her name is "Gigi Dawson Sarsfield," and noted that she feels blessed to welcome the little one on International Women's Day.

She began her caption, "My darlings I’m soooo excited to introduce our baby girl to you all Gigi Dawson Sarsfield, finally she arrived fashionably late like her mama but a very very speedy entrance into the world weighing 8lbs 9oz at 9:32 pm on Saturday 8th March & arriving in true chuffin kweeen style on international women’s day."

Charlotte further gushed, "We are completely in love with her & so excited to be a fambo of 5, chaos but magical.. can’t wait to make the best memories!!"

The reality TV star, who is already mother to two sons, Noah, four, and Jude, 18 months, confessed that for her having a baby girl is like a dream come true

"I still can’t believe we have a BABY GIRL… I’ve dreamt of this moment for so long, I think she is such a mix of Noah & Jude.. what do you all think," she expressed her shock and happiness.