Brandon Sklenar reacts to matching pin mystery with Justin Baldoni

'Midway' actor reveals the truth behind the matching floral brooch he and Justin Baldoni wore

March 10, 2025

Brandon Sklenar has cleared up speculation after he and Justin Baldoni were spotted wearing the same pin earlier this month.

For the unversed, the 34-year-old actor went to the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2 wearing a floral brooch.

Sharing the snaps of his outfit on Instagram, Sklenar scribbled, "Vanity Fair X long live the (brooch)."

People soon noticed that the pin looked the same as the one Baldoni wore at the It Ends With Us premiere in New York City on August 6, 2024.

Conversing with PEOPLE on the red carpet at the SXSW Film & TV Festival premiere of his thriller Drop on Sunday, March 9, Sklenar was asked about a hidden meaning behind the pin.

Responding to the question, he clarified, "Honestly, no. I wish I could say there was.”

He explained, "That was a total happenstance. I woke up in the morning and saw an article and I was like, 'Oh, damn.' I literally had no idea.”

“I had an idea I wanted to wear like a floral brooch of some kind and that was the colour that I liked the best. And, lo and behold, someone also wore that prior to me wearing it,” the 1923 star noted.

Notably, in Drop, Sklenar, who depicts the character of Henry, stars opposite Meghann Fahy.

She plays Violet, a widowed mom on a first date that goes wrong when she gets scary anonymous messages on her phone.

It is pertinent to mention that Drop, a mystery thriller film directed by Christopher Landon, is set to hit cinemas on April 11, 2025.

