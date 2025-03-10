Rohit Sharma joins elite list of captains with most ICC titles win

(Left to right) Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and ex-Australia captain Ricky Ponting. — Facebook/@IndianCricketTeam/AFP/Reuters

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma achieved a rare feat in cricketing history by winning his fourth major title as captain after India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India defeated New Zealand in the final at Dubai, adding another feather to Rohit's illustrious cap and placing him in the elite league of captains with four major tournament wins.

With this achievement, Rohit joins cricketing legends — Imran Khan, MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting — each of whom has led their respective teams to four major tournament victories in competitions featuring at least five teams.

Rohit Sharma's major titles as captain

Asia Cup 2018

Asia Cup 2023

T20 World Cup 2024

Champions Trophy 2025

Other captains with four major tournament wins

Imran Khan (Pakistan)

Austral-Asia Cup 1986

Nehru Cup 1989

Austral-Asia Cup 1990

World Cup 1992

Ricky Ponting (Australia)

World Cup 2003

Champions Trophy 2006

World Cup 2007

Champions Trophy 2009

MS Dhoni (India)

T20 World Cup 2007

World Cup 2011

Champions Trophy 2013

T20 Asia Cup 2016

Sharma's outstanding performance in the final earned him the "Player of the Match" award, making him only the fourth captain in history to receive this honour in an ICC Men's final.

He joins an exclusive list of cricketing greats:

Clive Lloyd (West Indies, CWC 1975)

Ricky Ponting (Australia, CWC 2003)

MS Dhoni (India, CWC 2011)

Rohit Sharma (India, CT 2025)

Additionally, the opening batter became only the second Indian captain to win multiple ICC titles, with four trophies now to his name.

Under his leadership, India has dominated ICC tournaments, winning 23 out of 24 matches across the last three major events.

This Champions Trophy victory also marked India's third title in the competition, having previously won in 2002 and 2013.

No other team has won more than 15 matches in the tournament’s history, making India's record even more remarkable.