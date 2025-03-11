Meghan Markle's character called into question

 
Meghan Markle has found herself being ridiculed and humiliated for the “unoriginal and basic”, as well as “bland, staged and stilted” show.

Royal photographer Helena Chard said all of this while speaking to Fox News Digital about With Love, Meghan.

She even started outright and said, “As far as I see, Meghan lacks charisma and connection with her guests and audience.”

But “Her guests, however, glorify Meghan, putting her on a pedestal.”

In the eyes of Ms Chard, “it would do Meghan’s character wonders if she changed things up by focusing and lifting her guests for a change.”

Her bashings didn’t end there either, because she even took aim at her cooking and hosting ‘hacks’ branding them “unoriginal and basic.”

Before doubling down even further she added, “the production sadly feels bland, staged and stilted. Netflix [has] shot a glossy production focusing on Meghan,” and “the hope is the series will show Meghan in a new light, rehabilitate her image and change public perception.”

But “the truth is people want to see more raw fun moments, not staged aspirational content,” she explained. “A fun, authentic personality full of heart resonates far more with the public and would give Meghan far more kudos,” she noted before signing off. 

