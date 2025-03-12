West Indies ex-cricketer slams ICC for favouring India

BCCI President Roger Binny an ICC chief Jay Shah, July 19, 2023. — X@JayShah

Former West Indies pacer Andy Roberts has slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for allegedly yielding to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The tournament, originally designated to be hosted by Pakistan, was played in a hybrid model, with Dubai hosting all of India’s matches.

The arrangement was sanctioned during an ICC board meeting, approving a policy for the 2024-2027 cycle that mandates shifting any India-Pakistan matches originally scheduled in Pakistan to a neutral venue.

During a recent interview, Roberts accused the ICC of giving India an unfair advantage in both the Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup 2024, where India was allegedly pre-informed about their semi-final fixture against England in Guyana.

“Something’s got to give… India can’t get everything. The ICC must say no to India at times. India even had an advantage at last year’s T20 World Cup, where they knew in advance where their semi-final would be played,” Roberts said.

“At the Champions Trophy, India did not have to travel at all. How can a team not travel during a tournament?" he questioned.

The 74-year-old further claimed that the BCCI holds significant influence over the ICC, dictating major decisions in international cricket.

“To me, the ICC stands for the Indian Cricket Board. India dictates everything. If tomorrow, India says, ‘Listen, there should be no no-balls and wides,’ take my word, the ICC will find a way to satisfy India,” he remarked.

Former England captain Michael Atherton also echoed similar concerns, highlighting India’s exclusive scheduling in Dubai as an undue advantage.

“What about the advantage India has in playing in Dubai, only in Dubai, which seems to me to be hard to quantify but an undeniable advantage? They’re playing at just one venue,” Atherton said.

“They don’t have to travel either between venues or, you know, between countries, as a lot of other teams have to do,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that India clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title by defeating New Zealand by four wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This marked India’s third Champions Trophy triumph, having previously won in 2002 and 2013.

Chasing a target of 252, the 2013 champions comfortably reached the total with six wickets in hand and six balls to spare.