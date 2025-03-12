Duchess Sophie gets emotional as she continues secret US visit

Duchess Sophie gets emotional as she continues major role on secret US visit

Duchess Sophie got emotional as she continued her major role during her secret visit to US.

According to a report by the Daily Express, Sophie got emotional as she stepped out in her role as patron of children’s charity Plan International UK.

In New York, she also took part in a discussion panel and heard a number of difficult first-hand accounts from young people who are facing conflict in their communities.

The Duchess of Edinburgh heard the harrowing stories and among these was an account from 20-year-old Jhussahara from Peru, who spoke about living with extreme water scarcity.

Sophie got emotional as Jhussahara told the audience: “My family has one hour of water a day. Can you imagine how difficult it is to carry out our daily chores? Many people do not realise the real impact of climate change on families like my own, including how it hits women and girls the hardest. I have seen climate-induced displacement and economic instability force many girls out of school, increasing their vulnerability to early marriage and gender-based violence."

Last week the royal family announced that Duchess Sophie will be visiting US following Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s crucial meeting.