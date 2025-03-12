Kate Middleton popularity takes a hit as US favours Prince Harry

Kate Middleton’s popularity has seemingly taken a hit after she was ranked lower than expected in a new U.S. popularity poll of the British Royal family.

The Princess of Wales fell behind Prince Harry in the U.S. favourability ranking taking fifth spot while the Duke of Sussex landed on fourth.

According to the survey, the late Princess Diana remains the most admired royal with 76 percent of Americans viewing her favourably.

The late Princess was followed by Queen Elizabeth II at 67 percent. Meanwhile, Prince William secured third place with 58 percent, and Harry came in fourth with 53 percent.

Kate, who is considered one of the most popular royals, was ranked fifth, receiving just 52 percent of votes from America.

This comes after Kate set up a “secret” meeting with Harry while on vacation with William and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to a report by the Closer, Harry came to meet the Princess of Wales when she was on private getaway with William in Caribbean Island of Mustique for the half term holidays a few days back.

Sources claimed Kate wants Harry to be back in the Royal family fold and is desperate that William reconciles with his estranged brother.