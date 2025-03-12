Scarlett Johansson breaks silence on 'gross' joke

Jokes can be funny or gross; Scarlett Johannsson said she faced the latter on Saturday Night Live.



Last December, her husband and the show's host Colin Jost read a crude joke his co-host Michael Che wrote about his wife.

“Costco has removed the roast beef sandwich from its menu. I’ve been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid,” he read, prompting a shocking reaction from the Marvel actress.

In a cover interview with InStyle, she reflected on the joke, saying, “It was so vulgar. I just can’t believe that they went there. I was like — it was so gross. It was really gross. And, like, old-school gross.”

“My experience of it was so funny,” she noted, adding she had been informed about a risqué joke.

“I was like, ‘I mean, it’s a vagina joke, how bad could it be?’ And then as soon as the Costco photo came up, I was like, ‘No! No, Michael!’” the 40-year-old said.

“The fact that it took on a full To Catch a Predator-style reveal or whatever, that was so intense,” she continued.

“All of a sudden, it was like a whole bunch of people holding up lights, and a guy with a video camera. They were waiting for me to react. I felt insane. I was like, ‘I think I’m going to faint.’”

When the show ended and the couple went home, Scarlett recalled going into the bed at night, “I was like, ‘My nerves are shot,'" And Colin said, ‘Me too,’” she concluded.