China to hold meeting with Russia, Iran on 'nuclear issue'

China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu will chair the meeting on Friday, says spokesperson

By
Reuters
|
Web Desk
|

March 12, 2025

Atomic symbol and Iranian flag are seen in this illustration taken September 8, 2022. — Reuters
BEIJING: China will hold a meeting on Friday in Beijing with Russia and Iran on the Iranian "nuclear issue", its foreign ministry said, with both nations sending their deputy foreign ministers.

Ties between Iran and Russia have deepened since the start of the Ukraine war in 2022, with a strategic cooperation treaty signed in January. Both have good relations with China.

China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu will chair the meeting, Mao Ning, a spokesperson of its foreign ministry, told a regular press conference on Wednesday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi will attend the meeting in Beijing, the spokesperson said, adding that the three parties will exchange views on the Iranian nuclear issue and other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting will follow a closed-door gathering of the United Nations Security Council in New York the same day regarding Iran's expansion of its stocks of uranium that are close to weapons-grade.

