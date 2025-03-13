Royal family faces new dilemma after Meghan's show

The official website of the British royal family refers to Meghan Markle's past work on the page about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The website clearly mentions her work in TV series "Suits" and her blog "The Tig"

It says, "Prior to her marriage to The Duke of Sussex in 2018, The Duchess worked as an actress, appearing in film and television. She most notably played the role of Rachel Zane on the series Suits for seven seasons, completing over 100 episodes. Alongside her successful career as an actress, The Duchess also wrote and edited a lifestyle website called The Tig."

Meghan Markle's picture on the website is also a still from one of "Suits" scene.

The website does not say anything about Meghan's current work which she undertook in the US after stepping down as working member of the royal family.

Instead it asks readers to visit Meghan and Harry's sussex.com website for information about the current work of the couple.

While it's clear that her current work would never be mentioned on the royal website, some people believe it's a matter of time before the royal family decides to remove the part about Meghan's past work on their website.

Netflix recently released the Duchess of Sussex's new show "With Love, Meghan" which has received mixed reactions from fans and critics.



