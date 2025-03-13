Palace issues statement on Duchess Sophie's US activities

Duchess Sophie, also known as The Duchess of Edinburgh, visited New York to attend UN’s 69th Commission on the Status of Women, according to a statement issued by the royal family on Thursday.

The statement said, "This week, The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the UN’s 69th Commission on the Status of Women as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) and as Champion of the UN’s Women, Peace and Security agenda and in support of the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative."

It said, "During the biggest global meeting on gender equality, The Duchess delivered a keynote address at a UN Friends of Vision group meeting titled ‘No Woman Left Behind – closing the gender gap in eye health to achieve the SDGs’. The event highlighted the important connection between eye health and gender equality."

The statement continued, "The Duchess had the opportunity to discuss the importance of eye health, particularly in improving opportunities for women and girls, with United Nations Ambassadors and UN agency staff, as well as members of the IAPB. Ahead of the 2026 Global Summit on Eye Health, Her Royal Highness highlighted the progress made in trachoma elimination but also the continued gender disparities with regards to eye health."

It added, "The Duchess also attended a meeting with Plan International UK, having become Patron of the charity in November of last year. Her Royal Highness joined youth advocates from Lebanon, Ethiopia, Peru, and Jordan who shared their experiences of living through conflict and crisis."

Plan International works to end violence against women and girls in conflict and crisis settings and helps to raise greater awareness about the barriers facing girls around the world.

The wife of Prince Edward heard firsthand accounts from young people on the harsh realities facing girls in their communities.

The royal family said the Duchess is committed to championing the rights of girls and women, and visited the Chad-Sudan border in October 2024 to draw attention to the scores of people impacted by the ongoing conflict.