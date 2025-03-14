Teddi Mellencamp asks fans for verdict on wigs amid brain tumour journey

American TV personality Teddi Mellencamp is seeking her fans for fashion advice while battling tumours.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who got four tumours removed from her brain last month, shared two selfies with different makeovers on Wednesday.

The collage showed Mellencamp in her natural brunette buzzcut in one selfie and another in a blond, straight wig that resembled her previous look.

The Bravolebrity, 43, kept the rest of her look glammed up with makeup.

“Some days you feel like a wig, some days you don’t,” she shared in her caption.

The Two Ts In A Pod podcast cohost then dropped a question for all her fans, writing, “You’re my bestie and we’re going to lunch… am I coming wig or no wig?” 88% of voters chose no wig.

Just last month, Mellencamp's doctor announced a discovery of three tumours in her brain and two in her lungs. The reality star received love from her fans and friends.

“Gorgeous either way!” her former co-star and BFF Kyle Richards said. “I don’t know anybody who could look as beautiful as you with a shaved head!”

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Jackie Goldschneider also chimed in: “Your face is flawless. Both ways are gorgeous. No wig probably!!”

“Beautiful both ways ❤️❤️,’ added actress Tracy Bregman.