 
Geo News

Teddi Mellencamp asks fans for verdict on wigs amid brain tumour journey

Bravolebrity and podcaster Teddi Mellencamp gets candid about vanity after losing hair in illness

By
Web Desk
|

March 14, 2025

Teddi Mellencamp asks fans for verdict on wigs amid brain tumour journey

American TV personality Teddi Mellencamp is seeking her fans for fashion advice while battling tumours.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who got four tumours removed from her brain last month, shared two selfies with different makeovers on Wednesday.

The collage showed Mellencamp in her natural brunette buzzcut in one selfie and another in a blond, straight wig that resembled her previous look.

The Bravolebrity, 43, kept the rest of her look glammed up with makeup.

“Some days you feel like a wig, some days you don’t,” she shared in her caption.

The Two Ts In A Pod podcast cohost then dropped a question for all her fans, writing, “You’re my bestie and we’re going to lunch… am I coming wig or no wig?” 88% of voters chose no wig.

Just last month, Mellencamp's doctor announced a discovery of three tumours in her brain and two in her lungs. The reality star received love from her fans and friends. 

“Gorgeous either way!” her former co-star and BFF Kyle Richards said. “I don’t know anybody who could look as beautiful as you with a shaved head!”

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Jackie Goldschneider also chimed in: “Your face is flawless. Both ways are gorgeous. No wig probably!!”

“Beautiful both ways ❤️❤️,’ added actress Tracy Bregman.

Kat Dennings talks about ‘real tears' as she shot for ‘Shifting Gears' video
Kat Dennings talks about ‘real tears' as she shot for ‘Shifting Gears'
Prince William ‘emotive' attendance at football match laid bare video
Prince William ‘emotive' attendance at football match laid bare
Kim Kardashian admits she had no clue who Ambanis were before lavish wedding
Kim Kardashian admits she had no clue who Ambanis were before lavish wedding
Millie Bobby Brown reveals her best acting moment isn't in ‘Stranger Things'
Millie Bobby Brown reveals her best acting moment isn't in ‘Stranger Things'
Meghan Markle show could cause health hazard amongst audience? video
Meghan Markle show could cause health hazard amongst audience?
Truth behind Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's flirty embrace: Report
Truth behind Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's flirty embrace: Report
Kevin Costner, Cher flirting with each other: Report
Kevin Costner, Cher flirting with each other: Report
Olivia Culpo opens up about tough first months of pregnancy
Olivia Culpo opens up about tough first months of pregnancy