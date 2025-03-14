Prince William breaks silence on his most challenging role yet

Prince William has opened up about one of his most difficult moments as President of the Football Association (FA), as he recalled a heartbreaking incident.

The Prince of Wales looked back at the atmosphere in England's dressing room after their 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Having served as FA President for nearly 20 years, William revealed it was the toughest dressing room he had ever walked into.

Despite stepping down from his role shortly after the tournament to focus on new responsibilities in Wales and as Duke of Cornwall, William remains hopeful about England's future, believing a World Cup win next year is "definitely possible."

"That was the hardest changing room atmosphere I've ever had to walk into,” said William, the Prince of Wales, as per GB News.

Gareth Southgate resigned as England’s manager after the Euro 2024 final defeat in Berlin, prompting William to release a statement commending his leadership and contributions.

"Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the @FA, but as an @England fan,” Prince William penned.

He added, "Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024.

"Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny.

"And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved. W."