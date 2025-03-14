Chappell Roan marks ‘scary' country music debut

Chappell Roan just shifted her genre from pop to country!

The HOT TO GO! singer has now released her long-awaited country song, titled, The Giver, calling the shift as a rather "bold and scary" move.

Roan, addressing her single, her first since the 2024 hit track, Good Luck, Babe! stated that this transformation is not permanent, even though it is a complete shift from her usual pop anthems.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the American songstress wrote, "(I am very scared as I type this lol) but I think that’s the entire point of chappell roan. Be bold and scary and have fun.”

She continued, "Some of you may be new to the country scene and not quite sure what to make of me having a fiddle and banjo in my song.”

"It is something different and sometimes different can feel bad because it’s unfamiliar, but I encourage you to give her another shot,” Roan further mentioned.

Earlier this week, speaking of The Giver on Amazon Music’s Country Heat Weekly podcast, she revealed her thought process of thinking how it would be “funny” to release a "lesbian country song."

"Well, I can’t call myself the Midwest princess and not acknowledge country music, straight up," Chappell Roan said, making a reference of the title of her 2023 album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.