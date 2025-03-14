Jonathan Majors breaks silence with shocking revelation about his past

Jonathan Majors has opened up about a painful chapter from his past, revealing that he was s****** abused.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 35-year-old actor said, “I experienced s**** abuse from both men and women from the time I was 9.”

Majors shared that his father left when he was 8, saying, “From people who are supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father. I was f***** up.”

The Magazine Dreams star confessed that he recently told his mother about the abuse as he stays close to her and apologised for not being able to protect him.

“I’m like, ‘It’s not even an issue, Mom. I just want you to know.’ And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it, because it’s something that was in our family,” he noted.

For the unversed, Majors’ acting career fell apart after his arrest in March 2023 in New York City due to accusations of fighting with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

In December 2023, a jury found him guilty of two charges: misdemeanour assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury, and harassment in the second degree.

After that, the jury found him not guilty of misdemeanour assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury and misdemeanour aggravated harassment in the second degree.

It is pertinent to mention that Jabbari later dropped a civil lawsuit she filed against Jonathan Majors in November 2024.