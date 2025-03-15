Jennifer Lopez shares 'care' for Ben Affleck despite split

Jennifer Lopez has parted ways with Ben Affleck for quite a while ago, but sources say she still cares about her ex-husband.



The insiders' remarks came on the heels of reports hinting that something is going on between the Batman star and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

However, Page Six reported that the Daredevil actress has a strong bond with her boyfriend John Miller, and there is no interest in the star getting back with her former hubby.

But On the Floor is said to be upset by the photos and reports, which claim the exes have been coming closer.

“She’s actually devastated,” an insider told The Post. “She’s keeping it together publicly but she’s told everyone around her not to trash Ben. She doesn’t want to get down in the dirt with him.”

But a source close to the music star denied reports that she was upset over this. Instead, they added that she’s “having a blast” shooting her upcoming Netflix rom-com, Office Romance.

“I’d say they’re both relieved to be done with him,” the insider previously told the outlet. Ben’s an emotional roller coaster. He’s even been reaching out to Jennifer [Lopez] again recently."

"The two Jennifers are actually friends. They bonded over co-parenting their kids. I don’t know why the press feels they have to pit women against each other," the source concluded.