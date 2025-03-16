Meghan Markle gets sweet advice about acting

Meghan Markle has received a sweet advice regarding acting following her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

The advice has come from royal expert Richard Osman.

The expert suggested the duchess should return to acting.

According to the GB News, he said, "Meghan is an actress. Cast her in something. This is what I advise Meghan, take a job in something.

"You could pretty much name your price and project for the first thing you go back into acting for. It's what she does."

Meghan launched her Netflix cooking show recently and also announced its season 2.

She said, “If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!

“Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life! @netflix.”

Archie and Lilibet doting mother has also announced her podcast “Confessions of a Female Founder.”

Meghan said, “I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: “Confessions of a Female Founder,” my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!”