Melinda French Gates reveals Warren Buffett’s life-changing career advice

March 16, 2025

Melinda French Gates has reflected on a powerful piece of career advice from Warren Buffett that changed her perspective.

Speaking on the LinkedIn podcast Hello Monday, the 60-year-old American philanthropist revealed that she and her ex-husband Bill Gates got the advice from Warren when they started the Gates Foundation in 2000.

Melinda shared, "Warren Buffett once said to us, 'Find your bullseye of what you're working on and let the other things fall away. You'll feel better if you keep your talents in that bullseye and keep working on those issues, and you'll feel less bad about letting other things go.’”

"And I think that's true," she quipped.

Notably, the 94-year-old Warren, the chairperson of Berkshire Hathaway, was a trustee for the Gates Foundation from 2006 to 2021.

According to the foundation’s website, he donated $36 billion to the organisation by 2022.

For the unversed, the author of Moment of Life: How Empowering Women Changes the World shares three children, namely Jennifer, Phoebe, and Rory, with Bill.

It is pertinent to mention that Melinda is no longer part of the Gates Foundation.

