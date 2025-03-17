Meghan Markle's new addiction is taking over her life and pushing Prince Harry away

Meghan Markle has left her husband Prince Harry reeling from a huge shock after making a drastic change to her daily life.

An inside source made these revelations about the habit in question, during her interview with Heat World.

In terms of the change they said, “Meghan went so long without really looking at social media,” in the past. “She and Harry had their account and updated it occasionally, but it was a very hands-off approach. So, for her to now suddenly be back in full Instagram mode is a huge shock for Harry.”

And it comes despite the fact that “Seeing her followers going up has put a smile back on Meghan’s face, but it’s also addictive.”

As of right now “she’s checking her phone constantly and she’s on it morning, noon, and night. Harry’s managed to get her to silence the notifications, so he doesn’t have to hear them pinging, but that hasn’t stopped her.”

The source also added that while “he understands that she needs social media for her brand, but he’s concerned with how quickly it’s taking over her life. He wishes she’d put the phone down, and he’s ready for a digital detox.”