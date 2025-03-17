Conan O'Brien set to host 2026 Oscars

Conan O'Brien is returning to host the 2026 Oscars after his standout performance this year, joking that his only reason is to finally hear Adrien Brody finish his speech.

On Monday, March 17, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang announced that the 61-year-old comedian and late-night icon will host the 98th Academy Awards on ABC in 2026.

In his statement, they said, "We are thrilled to bring back Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff, and Mike for the 98th Oscars! This year, they produced a hugely entertaining and visually stunning show that celebrated our nominees and the global film community in the most beautiful and impactful way.”

“Conan was the perfect host—skilfully guiding us through the evening with humor, warmth and reverence. It is an honor to be working with them again,” they remarked, singing praises of the Batman star.

Moreover, expressing his thoughts on his return in a press release, O'Brien jokily said, "The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech."

He referred to Brody's long acceptance speech after winning Best Actor at the 2025 Oscars.

Notably, the 2025 ceremony had well over 19 million viewers, the highest in five years. It was also the first time O'Brien hosted.

It is pertinent to mention that the 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.