Rachel Zegler pays 'heartfelt' homage to 'original Snow White' actress

Rachel Zegler is paying a heartfelt tribute to the "original Snow White" actress.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 23-year-old actress posted a photo of herself dressed as Adriana Caselotti, who voiced the titular character in Disney's 1937 film.

In the shared image, Rachel wears a grey off-the-shoulder top, and her hair is styled in a curly bob with a red bow.

In the next slide, the actress shared a black-and-white snap of a young Adriana with a similar hairstyle.

“Just had to pay homage to the original Snow White, Miss Adriana Caselotti,” she captioned the image.

“To whom i owe everything,” added Rachel.

For those unversed, Rachel plays Snow White in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of the film.

The highly-anticipated movie will be released in cinemas on March 21.