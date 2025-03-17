 
Rachel Zegler pays 'heartfelt' homage to 'original Snow White' actress

Adriana Caselotti voiced Snow White in Disney’s original animated film in 1937

Web Desk
March 17, 2025

Rachel Zegler pays 'heartfelt' homage to 'original Snow White' actress

Rachel Zegler is paying a heartfelt tribute to the "original Snow White" actress.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 23-year-old actress posted a photo of herself dressed as Adriana Caselotti, who voiced the titular character in Disney's 1937 film.

In the shared image, Rachel wears a grey off-the-shoulder top, and her hair is styled in a curly bob with a red bow.

In the next slide, the actress shared a black-and-white snap of a young Adriana with a similar hairstyle.

“Just had to pay homage to the original Snow White, Miss Adriana Caselotti,” she captioned the image.

“To whom i owe everything,” added Rachel.

For those unversed, Rachel plays Snow White in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of the film.

The highly-anticipated movie will be released in cinemas on March 21.   

