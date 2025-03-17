'Avengers' directors hype up Robert Downey Jr.’s villain debut

Robert Downey Jr. has been a hero in the MCU for a long time, but now his Doctor Doom villainous debut will change this.



That’s exactly how the Russo brothers, who are returning to helm the upcoming Avengers flicks, have been teasing.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, they gave a brief insight into how the Iron Man star has been preparing for his new stint.

"We can’t explain that as it's part of the story," Anthony said. "But there's nobody else in the world who could play this character the way he's about to."

Joe previously shared that Robert has also been working on his character's backstory to add more layers to it.

"He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in," he told Entertainment Tonight. "He’s writing backstory, costume ideas… We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it."

"He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character."

Avengers: Doomsday will be out on May 1, 2026.