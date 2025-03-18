Lala Kent drops baby bombshell: 'I’m not done yet'

Lala Kent is enjoying her life as a single mom of two and insists she is not done having kids yet!

In a recent chat with People, the Vanderpump Rules alum gave insights into her journey of motherhood.

Kent welcomed her second daughter Sosa five months ago and cannot believe how fast time is slipping.

"I'm like, 'Where did the time go?' When she had first appeared on Vanderpump Rules, [she was] just this tiny little bean, and now she's a little person with all the personality in the world," Kent noted of her oldest daughter Ocean, 4. "It feels really good."

The 34-year-old reality TV star shared that her major concern for her growing kids was not how they gonna walk but it was actually planning birthday parties.

"Most people when they get pregnant, they're like, 'Oh my god. When they start walking, I'm afraid. I need to baby-proof the whole house.' My biggest fear was that I had to plan birthday parties," she shared

Sharing about the possibility of having another child Kent noted that she is leaving the door open.

"I play it by ear. I have not canceled out having one more," she explained. "I think that I just, I'm not ready for that stage of my life to be over, you know, the having kids. The next time that my flesh and blood, I guess, in baby form would be when my girls have kids of their own. So I'm just not ready to be done with it, especially when I look at Ocean and Sosa as like brand new babies."

"I'm like, 'I got to have one more.' Plus they're so damn cute," Kent added. "I just make cute kids."