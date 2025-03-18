 
Geo News

Lala Kent drops baby bombshell: 'I'm not done yet'

The reality TV star is a single mom to two daughters, Ocean, 4, and Sosa, 5 months

By
Web Desk
|

March 18, 2025

Lala Kent drops baby bombshell: I’m not done yet
Lala Kent drops baby bombshell: 'I’m not done yet'

Lala Kent is enjoying her life as a single mom of two and insists she is not done having kids yet!

In a recent chat with People, the Vanderpump Rules alum gave insights into her journey of motherhood.

Kent welcomed her second daughter Sosa five months ago and cannot believe how fast time is slipping.

"I'm like, 'Where did the time go?' When she had first appeared on Vanderpump Rules, [she was] just this tiny little bean, and now she's a little person with all the personality in the world," Kent noted of her oldest daughter Ocean, 4. "It feels really good."

The 34-year-old reality TV star shared that her major concern for her growing kids was not how they gonna walk but it was actually planning birthday parties.

"Most people when they get pregnant, they're like, 'Oh my god. When they start walking, I'm afraid. I need to baby-proof the whole house.' My biggest fear was that I had to plan birthday parties," she shared

Sharing about the possibility of having another child Kent noted that she is leaving the door open.

"I play it by ear. I have not canceled out having one more," she explained. "I think that I just, I'm not ready for that stage of my life to be over, you know, the having kids. The next time that my flesh and blood, I guess, in baby form would be when my girls have kids of their own. So I'm just not ready to be done with it, especially when I look at Ocean and Sosa as like brand new babies."

"I'm like, 'I got to have one more.' Plus they're so damn cute," Kent added. "I just make cute kids."

Chappell Roan responds to second album expectations
Chappell Roan responds to second album expectations
Kanye West draws red line on parenting with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West draws red line on parenting with Kim Kardashian
Lady Gaga's album 'Mayhem' causes mayhem on music chart
Lady Gaga's album 'Mayhem' causes mayhem on music chart
Pregnant Olivia Culpo drops hints about her baby's gender
Pregnant Olivia Culpo drops hints about her baby's gender
Josh Hall reacts after ex Christina Haack says she's thriving without him
Josh Hall reacts after ex Christina Haack says she's thriving without him
Why King Charles spends ‘time apart' from Queen Camilla
Why King Charles spends ‘time apart' from Queen Camilla
Jack Quaid gets honest about starring as Max Payne
Jack Quaid gets honest about starring as Max Payne
Karlie Kloss shares exciting update about her family
Karlie Kloss shares exciting update about her family