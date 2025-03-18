Photo: Sofia Vergara new demands amid lover manifestation revealed

Sofia Vergara is reportedly back on the dating mart after Justin Saliman split.

But that does not mean that she would lower her standards to get a new man by her side, as per the newest report of Life & Style.

Referring to the Columbian actress’ infamous role, a source told the outlet that Sofia Vergara has not been prioritizing her love life lately.

Instead, she is focused on her career and hopes to find a match who respects her.

“Not unlike her famous miniseries character Griselda, respect is so much more important to Sofía than romance,” a spy confided.

They also addressed, “And finding a new life partner just isn’t what’s driving her right now.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Sofia recently sparked romance rumours with Lewis Hamilton.

In addition to this, it is worth noting that Sofia admitted has been manifesting "a boyfriend or lover" for the new year during a chat in 2025’s Golden Globes.

Speaking to Hollywood Access representative, Sofia mentioned, "Health, money, a boyfriend," cheekily adding, "or a lover, maybe" when asked about her plans for the new year.