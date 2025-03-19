Saudi Arabia's historic city of Taif blends heritage with modern tourism

A general view of the picturesque Taif valley in Saudi Arabia. — Reporter

Taif, a picturesque valley that is known for its fertile gardens and mountainous terrain in Saudi Arabia, located approximately 40 miles from Makkah, holds a special place in Islamic history.

The city is renowned as the place where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) endured hardships while delivering the message of Islam. Despite facing persecution from local tribes, he showed remarkable patience and mercy by praying for the people instead of seeking retribution.

Among Taif's notable historical sites is Masjid Abbas, near the location of the old Taif wall, where the Prophet (PBUH) was injured by a mob of young men after inviting Arab chieftains to Islam.

When Angel Jibreel (AS) sought permission to crush the city between mountains, the Prophet (PBUH) refused and prayed for its people instead. Today, the site has transformed into a bustling market, featuring scenic walkways, restaurants, and recreational facilities.

Tourists can explore traditional Arab culture, including ancient household practices, in a modern setting that preserves the city's heritage.

Women dressed in traditional clothes perform ancient household practices in Taif, Saudi Arabia. — Reporter

Taif also plays a vital role in Saudi Arabia's agricultural sector. One of its key attractions is the renowned Al-Quraish Rose Factory, established by the Quraish tribe.

Factory owner Mohannad Al-Quraishi revealed that his father, Rashid Al-Quraishi, began cultivating flowers in 1989 and set up the factory in 1996.

Initially, the factory extracted rose essence using traditional methods, producing perfumes, creams, and lotions exclusively for the royal family and as government gifts.

A restaurant's seating area is decorated with different types of flowers in Taif, Saudi Arabia. — Reporter

However, under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, Saudi Tourism Authority representative Dr Imad Kashmiri confirmed that the factory's products will now be commercially marketed with financial and technical support, including the installation of a new production plant.

A general view of a restaurant situated on a mountain in Taif, Saudi Arabia. — Reporter

During winter, Taif's beauty reaches its peak, attracting visitors to its lush green mountains, restaurants, coffee houses, and entertainment venues.

With its rich history, stunning landscapes, recreational activities, and the fragrant Al-Quraish Rose Factory, Taif remains a major draw for tourists exploring Saudi Arabia's cultural and natural heritage.