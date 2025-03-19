 
Host laughs at Meghan Markle's antic on her Netflix show

Meghan Markle's action in her Netflix show draws laughter on a late-night show

March 19, 2025

Meghan Markle’s latest show, With Love, Meghan, has seemingly been watched closely by viewers, and an aspect of the series became a joke on a late-night show.

Jimmy Fallon, the host of The Tonight Show, joked with his sidekick Steve Higgins about the Duchess of Sussex putting packaged pretzels into her own personalized bags.

"That's interesting. She takes it from one bag and puts it in another bag, and that confuses people,” the 50-year-old joked.

Gwyneth Paltrow also commented on Meghan's Netflix show, opening up about whether she would see the royal member as a competitor, given that the Iron Man actress has a wellness empire worth $250 million.

"I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes," she told Vanity Fair. "I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."

Besides her, Piers Morgan shared a candid view about the series. "Appalled by the universally savage reviews for this heart-warming and inspirational new series about how to make coffee,” he wrote on X.

"I found all ten minutes that I could endure of it this morning genuinely hilarious!" the commentator concluded.

