Trump sets two-month deadline for nuclear deal in letter to Khamenei: report

This combination of pictures created on November 7, 2024 shows Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (left) in Tehran on July 5, 2024, and US Donald Trump (right) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2024. — AFP

Military action risk rises if Iran rejects negotiations.

Khamenei dismisses talks, claiming no sanctions relief.

Letter was delivered last week by UAE diplomat Anwar Gargash.

US President Donald Trump’s recent letter to Iran’s Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , included a two-month deadline to reach a new nuclear deal, according to Axios.

Sources briefed on the letter revealed that the clock may start either upon delivery or the beginning of negotiations. If Iran rejects the offer, the likelihood of military action from the US or Israel against Iran’s nuclear facilities could increase.

The letter, described as “tough,” proposes negotiations for a new deal but warns of consequences if Iran continues its nuclear advancements. Trump reportedly emphasised that he does not want indefinite talks and set a clear two-month timeline for a deal.

The letter, delivered last week by UAE diplomat Anwar Gargash, came just as Khamenei dismissed the prospect of negotiations, stating they would not ease sanctions but only “tighten the sanctions knot.”

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson stated that Tehran is still reviewing the letter and will respond once the assessment is complete.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has revived his “maximum pressure” policy against Iran to prevent its nuclear development, despite Tehran’s denials of seeking nuclear weapons.