Shakib Al Hasan's bowling action deemed legal after ICC review

An undated image shows Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action. — AFP/File

Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared of a suspect bowling action following months of scrutiny.

The 37-year-old cricketer, who previously failed two reassessments, successfully rectified his bowling action in his latest test results.

This significant development comes as a relief for Shakib, who was excluded from Bangladesh's International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy squad due to selectors' hesitance to include him solely as a specialist batter.

His suspension had ruled him out of the ICC event, which Shakib had hoped could serve as a farewell to international cricket.

The phrase "third time lucky" proved true for Shakib, who cleared his latest bowling action test in England.

Speaking to a local sports platform, the former captain confirmed the news with evident joy.

"The news is right (about passing the bowling test), and I am cleared to bowl again," Shakib said.

Shakib's bowling action first came under scrutiny during a County Championship match for Surrey against Somerset in September 2024.

Subsequently, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended him after an independent evaluation deemed his action illegal.

Following the suspension, Shakib underwent two separate reassessments—first in England and then in India—failing both attempts before finally receiving clearance in his latest test.