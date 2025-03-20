Pakistan to stage comeback after disappointing NZ loss: coach

The image shows Pakistan Head Coach Aqib Javed. — PCB/File

Following Pakistan team’s disappointing 2-0 loss against New Zealand in T20I series, head coach Aqib Javed said that people always want to win, they don’t understand that sometimes it takes time to do so, adding that they will make a comeback in the third match.

While speaking to media in Auckland, Javed remarked that the team has the full capability of winning in the third match series against New Zealand adding that there will be some changes.

People are disappointed as the team lost the first two matches, however, the beginning does not mean that the team will not win, he said.

He added that there will be problems considering the players, who have not played much outside the country.

“It is not easy to play in New Zealand’s condition,” the coach said.

He also pointed out that there are small boundaries in New Zealand and suggested the batters play from the top for securing good scores.

New Zealand's openers went on a six-hitting blitz on Tuesday to thrash Pakistan by five wickets and go 2-0 up in their Twenty20 series.

New Zealand is currently leading the T20I match series against Pakistan.

Commenting over the team of T201, the head coach said that the subject of Sarfaraz’s captaincy is four years old. Moreover, the team, which was good for playing in T20, is also a two-year-old subject, he said.

“Cricket has changed. T20’s teams are made separately and we are trying to make a separate team for T20 matches as well,” he said in Auckland.

Disclosing the future plans of the national team, the coach said: “We are preparing for the Asia Cup and the World Cup.”

Javed further added that a good team will be made when Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman will join.

Additionally, remarking over the performance of players, the coach said that it is not a big deal for a bowler to deal with 4 sixes adding that the performance of the fast bowlers should keep excelling.

He exlusively remarked on Shaheen Shah Afridi's performance and said that he will have to up his game if he wants to prove himself on international level.