Kim Kardashian faces 'stubborn' North West & ex-Kanye West

Kanye West and North West share a strong bond, so Kim Kardashian will likely face a tough choice as she has a row with her ex-husband over parenting.



Sources say the father-daughter duo have been so close because "North adores her father, and they have a very close relationship."

"It’s like he sees North as his heir with the musical talent, the one with the creative genius - and he's been telling her how special she is for years," the bird chirped.

Given this, the insider told U.S. Sun Kim is “dealing with a very stubborn and headstrong 11-year-old who takes after her dad and is adamant that no one gets to tell her what to do.”

According to reports, the 44-year-old feared that any action might draw a strong reaction from Ye.

"She’s always known Kanye would do something so big, so unforgivable, but I think Kim fears that she's going to lose her daughter if she cuts Kanye off and bans him from seeing the kids," the tipster tattled.

In this situation, sources say Kim has been taking careful steps as she navigates her row with the 47-year-old.

"But now she has to take extreme measures to protect her kids - they already have so much security around after Kanye’s ‘Nazi’ rants," the source concluded.