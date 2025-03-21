 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian faces 'stubborn' North West & ex-Kanye West

Sources say Kim Kardashian has been taking one step at a time to deal with her row with Kanye West

By
Web Desk
|

March 21, 2025

Kim Kardashian faces stubborn North West & ex-Kanye West
Kim Kardashian faces 'stubborn' North West & ex-Kanye West

Kanye West and North West share a strong bond, so Kim Kardashian will likely face a tough choice as she has a row with her ex-husband over parenting.

Sources say the father-daughter duo have been so close because "North adores her father, and they have a very close relationship."

"It’s like he sees North as his heir with the musical talent, the one with the creative genius - and he's been telling her how special she is for years," the bird chirped.

Given this, the insider told U.S. Sun Kim is “dealing with a very stubborn and headstrong 11-year-old who takes after her dad and is adamant that no one gets to tell her what to do.”

According to reports, the 44-year-old feared that any action might draw a strong reaction from Ye.

"She’s always known Kanye would do something so big, so unforgivable, but I think Kim fears that she's going to lose her daughter if she cuts Kanye off and bans him from seeing the kids," the tipster tattled.

In this situation, sources say Kim has been taking careful steps as she navigates her row with the 47-year-old.

"But now she has to take extreme measures to protect her kids - they already have so much security around after Kanye’s ‘Nazi’ rants," the source concluded.

King Charles soft diplomacy is ‘being discussed at higher levels' video
King Charles soft diplomacy is ‘being discussed at higher levels'
David Harbour navigates divorce from Lily Allen with smart strategy
David Harbour navigates divorce from Lily Allen with smart strategy
Blake Lively files new motion against Justin Baldoni's $400m lawsuit
Blake Lively files new motion against Justin Baldoni's $400m lawsuit
Karlie Kloss stuns in first public appearance post third pregnancy announcement video
Karlie Kloss stuns in first public appearance post third pregnancy announcement
Kevin Costner seeks support from ex Cindy Silva amid divorce from Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner seeks support from ex Cindy Silva amid divorce from Christine Baumgartner
Rachel Zegler parents react to controversial ‘Snow White'
Rachel Zegler parents react to controversial ‘Snow White'
Netflix to give 'The Golden Ticket' to Willy Wonka fans video
Netflix to give 'The Golden Ticket' to Willy Wonka fans
Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner come face to face in reality TV battle
Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner come face to face in reality TV battle