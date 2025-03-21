Pete Davidson's plan to keep his life's 'secret' failed 

 
Reports say Pete Davidson wanted to keep the latest change in his life private

March 21, 2025

Pete Davidson is known for having high-profile relationships, but for his latest, sources say he wanted to keep the details under wraps—until it did not go according to plan.

The insider told the U.S. Sun that news about his romance with Elsie Hewitt came out in public despite his efforts to keep it private.

“Pete was hoping to keep this under wraps for now," the tipster said, referring to the SNL alum's failed plan. 

“But this is very much a thing; they are together,” the mole squealed, sharing that they had been dating for a couple of months.

The bird also chirped, saying he had introduced his girlfriend to his close circle.

"This was their first trip away together," the source said, as the duo was snapped locking lips in Palm Beach, Florida.

Elsie, a top model, is well known in the Hollywood circle, as she has dated Jason Sudeikis and Bennie Blanco.

