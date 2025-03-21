Prince William mentions Princess Charlotte as he is given friendship band

Prince William jokingly mentioned his daughter, Princess Charlotte, during his visit to Estonia.

The Prince of Wales was given a friendship band in the colours of the Ukrainian flag while visiting the Freedom School in Estonia.

"My daughter will try and probably take it off me,” he is heard saying.

“Thank you very much. I love Ukrainian colours,” the future king added.

The women who presented him the band broke into a laughter after hearing William's remarks.

Meanwhile, Prince William donned battle gear to visit British troops in Estonia on Friday on a trip aimed at underlining his country's support for NATO operations in Eastern Europe.

William, heir to the British throne and eldest son of King Charles, was in Tapa camp, around 200 km (125 miles) from the Russian border, inspecting infantry fighting vehicles and riding on a tank wearing full, camouflaged military fatigues.

Britain has about 900 troops in Estonia and Poland as part of 'Operation Cabrit', the British contribution to the expansion of NATO's forces on the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The prince's two-day visit came as Britain and other European allies are ramping up defence spending in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for other NATO nations to contribute more to Europe's security.



