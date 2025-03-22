Mass protests erupt in Turkey over Istanbul mayor's arrest

Police officers spray tear gas at demonstrators as students from several universities take part in a protest against the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 21, 2025. — Reuters

ISTANBUL: Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets across Turkey in a wave of protests after the arrest of Istanbul’s opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, in a case critics say is politically motivated.

Protesters took to the streets late on Friday night, defying President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s warning that Turkey would not tolerate "street terrorism".

It was the third consecutive night that demonstrators had gathered against the arrest of Imamoglu—Erdogan’s biggest political rival—in Turkey’s largest street protests in over a decade.

Opposition leader Ozgur Ozel, head of the CHP, which called for nationwide protests, told a vast crowd in front of Istanbul City Hall that "300,000 people" had joined the demonstration.

"This is not a CHP rally; the people here are from all parties and have come to show solidarity with Mayor Imamoglu and stand up for democracy," he told the immense gathering, which punctuated his speech with cheers and applause.

Erdogan is "trying to twist Imamoglu’s arm by using the judiciary as a weapon and take over this building. But we won’t hand it over to a government-appointed trustee!" he declared.

As he spoke, clashes erupted on the sidelines of the protest, with riot police firing tear gas and rubber bullets, according to two AFP correspondents who were both hit in the leg.

Clashes also broke out in Ankara and the western coastal city of Izmir, where police fired water cannons and tear gas at protesters, an AFP correspondent and the opposition Halk TV reported.

"Don’t stay silent, or it will be you next," chanted the demonstrators in Istanbul as the massive crowd gathered at sunset, waving placards that read: "Don’t be afraid, the people are here!" and "Law, rights, justice".

"We did not take to the streets by force. We are here because of Erdogan," said 56-year-old Necla, who was wearing a headscarf.

"I don’t believe in the allegations against Imamoglu. There is no man as honest as him," she told AFP.

Street protests a ‘dead end’

The arrest came just days before Imamoglu was set to be formally named as the CHP’s candidate for the 2028 presidential race.

The protests quickly spread from Istanbul to at least 40 of Turkey’s 81 provinces, according to an AFP count.

As the CHP’s Ozel urged people across the country to stand up, Erdogan declared: "Turkey will not surrender to street terror.

"Let me say it loud and clear: the street protests that the CHP leader has called for are a dead end," he added.

He accused the opposition leader of "grave irresponsibility", raising concerns that he too could face legal action.

On Friday, authorities extended a protest ban to Ankara and Izmir. Ahead of the Istanbul rally, they blocked the main access routes to City Hall, including Galata Bridge and Ataturk Bridge.

On Thursday, police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters in Istanbul and Ankara, where at least 88 demonstrators were arrested, according to Turkish media.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said 16 police officers had been injured. Police detained 54 people for online posts authorities deemed "incitement to hatred".

Prosecutors say they are investigating Imamoglu for "aiding a terrorist organisation"—the banned Kurdish PKK militant group. They also claim to be probing him and around 100 others for corruption.

Currency and stock market hit

The move against Imamoglu has delivered a heavy blow to the Turkish lira, and on Friday, the BIST 100 stock exchange was trading lower, shedding nearly eight per cent just before 1400 GMT.

Despite Imamoglu’s detention, the CHP has vowed to press ahead with its primary on Sunday, at which it will formally nominate him as its candidate for the 2028 race.

The party announced it would open the process to anyone who wished to vote, not just party members, stating: "Come to the ballot box and say ‘no’ to the coup attempt!"

Observers suggested the government could seek to block the primary to prevent further support for Imamoglu.

"If a large number of people show up and vote for Imamoglu, it will further legitimise him domestically and really move things in a direction that Erdogan doesn’t want," said Gonul Tol of the Washington-based Middle East Institute, speaking to AFP.