Brooke Shields shares awkward anecdote about run in with George H.W. Bush

Brooke Shields shares an awkward anecdote about run in with George H.W. Bush

Brooke Shields has shared insights into her "sweet" friendship with late President George H.W. Bush.

While co-hosting Today With Jenna and Friends, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed an embarrassing encounter with Bush.

Recalling when she received an invitation from Bush to stay at his home, she said, “I was doing a movie in Boston, and I get a phone call – doesn’t say who he is.”

“Literally says, ‘Excuse me, young lady, I hear you’re in the area. If you do not come to Kennebunkport, you are in trouble, young lady’ and of course, that was Papa Bush, so I brought my kids and we stayed there," the Pretty Baby actress added.

She visited Bush’s home in Kennebunkport, Maine, with her daughters, Grier Hammond, and Rowan Francis, whom she shares with her husband Chris Henchy.

After she put her kids to sleep, the 59-year-old actress notice that ocean water was flooded in their home.

“I’m panicking, right? And I’m thinking, ‘Oh my God, I gotta tell somebody, but nobody’s in the house!’” she told the host.

So, the American actress headed towards his bedroom to inform him, she continued, “So, I go to the downstairs bedroom and, like, with the fear of God (in me)… .”

Referring to Bush’s wife, Barbara Bush, she shared, “I mimicked shielding my eyes with both of my hands because Barbara was in her dressing gown.”

At that time, the couple was watching, Law and Order: SVU, “And I’m like, ‘I just want to tell you that I think the house might have flooded, but I think I got it.’”

Before concluding, Shields shared the couple asked her to watch the show with them, “I was like, ‘This is a moment of my life that was so special.’”