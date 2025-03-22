Jonathan Majors details the cons Meagan Good faced for dating him

Jonathan Majors just talked about how Meagan Good suffered for being with him.

The 35-year-old former MCU star, who recently married Meagan., believes that she lost a lot of work opportunities and endorsements.

Its reason being the legal issues Jonathan was facing that ended up declaring him guilty of two counts of assault and harassment against a former girlfriend in December 2023.

"I told her from the jump, this ‘gon be crazy. This ‘gon be wild,” he told The Breakfast Club.

Jonathan continued, “We’re in a relationship, now we’re in a marriage, I’ll keep it straight. We have moments of like, ‘Hey babe, it’s cool. I love you more than I can imagine, but this ship’s going down.'"

Making reference to Leonardo DiCaprio’s iconic Titanic character, Jack Dawson, he said, "I’m Jack. You let go of me and you go get it.”

"That was a big thing and she took so many hits because of it. I don’t think she minds me saying, they weren’t announcing it, but she lost endorsements, we got uninvited to stuff. She got uninvited to stuff because she had shown just how down she was and they knew if Meg was coming, Jay’s coming. She took an incredible hit," Jonathan Majors concluded.