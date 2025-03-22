Dolly Parton shockingly made Sabrina Carpenter change song lyrics

Dolly Parton has opened up a term that she set with Sabrina Carpenter before her song Please Please Please collaboration.

During an interview with Knox News, the Island In The Stream singer candidly discussed her experience of collaborating in the song.

"Of course, she can talk a little bad now and then," the songstress began by saying.

The duo was featured in a deluxe version of Short n' Sweet’s song, which was released on February 14, 2025.

"I told her, I said, 'Now, I don't cuss. I don't make fun of Jesus. I don't talk bad about God, and I don't say dirty words, on camera, but known to if I get mad enough," she added.

“Heartbreak is one thing (heartbreak is one thing)/ My ego's another (ego's another)/ I beg you, don't embarrass me, m***********, ah-oh/ Please, please, please (ah-ah-ah)” Carpenter's original song lyrics read as.

On demand of Parton, Carpenter changed the chorus to, “I beg you, don't embarrass me, like others.”

"She was so sweet,” Parton lauded.

Meanwhile, the 79-year-old singer mentioned her previous collaboration on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and also Miley Cyrus’ various songs.

"And Beyoncé's great, and Miley [Cyrus], you know I love her. So I'm just having fun with all of it," she added.

Before concluding, Parton shared her plan about her next collaboration, "Whoever calls me that I like, I’ll I say, 'Yeah, I'll do that!'"